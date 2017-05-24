Woman, 76, killed in head-on collision with 18-wheeler on U.S. highway in Arkansas

A woman was killed Tuesday in a head-on collision with an 18-wheeler on a U.S. highway in Greene County, authorities said.

Darlene Crawford, 76, of Kennett, Mo., was driving a 2011 Ford east on the U.S. 412 bypass in Paragould around 11:30 a.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report.

The Ford traveled onto the shoulder, hit a guardrail and was sent into westbound traffic, police said. The Ford struck a westbound 2016 tractor-trailer head-on, police said. A 1996 Jeep also heading west ran into the rear of the Ford, police said.

Crawford suffered fatal injuries. No one else was reported hurt.

The weather was clear and the roads were dry at the time, police said.

At least 187 people have died in traffic crashes on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.