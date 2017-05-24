Police: Woman reportedly used axe to break into ex-husband's Arkansas home; man hurt

A woman reportedly used an axe to break into her ex-husband’s house in northeast Arkansas after arriving to pick up her dog in his opened garage.

The 30-year-old victim told authorities that he had put the dog in the garage of his residence in the 2500 block of Chad Drive in Jonesboro around 1:55 a.m. Sunday.

He had also opened the garage door and locked an entry point into the house to prevent a possible altercation, the man added.

Once his ex-wife, 32-year-old Jessica Garner, arrived, she became angry and banged on the door, police said.

The man reported hearing a loud banging noise and later discovered that the door from the garage into the house was busted open.

Authorities said Garner then scratched her ex-husband on the right side of his neck and on his left ear. Another cut was found on his left side.

An axe was found lying nearby on the floor near the garage’s destroyed door frame. An officer noted that the door had gouge marks that appeared to be from a sharp object.

Garner left when her ex-husband advised that he had called police, he told an officer.

Records show Garner remained at the Craighead County jail as of Wednesday afternoon on a charge of residential burglary.