Thursday, May 25, 2017, 10:06 a.m.

Police: Intoxicated North Little Rock man climbs fence at Governor's Mansion, is arrested on grounds

By Emma Pettit

This article was published today at 8:33 a.m.

PHOTO BY PULASKI COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Edward A. Harper, 55, of North Little Rock

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


A North Little Rock man was arrested after he climbed over the southern gate at the Governor's Mansion in Little Rock and got onto the grounds early Thursday, authorities said.

An Arkansas State Police official was told that Gov. Asa Hutchinson's executive protection team took a man into custody around 1:10 a.m., according to a police report.

Officials reportedly arrested 55-year-old Edward A. Harper after he climbed over the south gate entrance to the mansion and entered the grounds at 1800 Center Street.

Harper, who works in lawn care, had "red eyes" and a "strong odor of beer" on him, police said.

A spokesman for Hutchinson did not immediately respond to a question on whether the governor and First Lady Susan Hutchinson were home at the time.

Harper, who is listed as a parolee, faces charges of criminal trespassing and public intoxication, police said.

He was previously sentenced in October 2008 to 10 years imprisonment after pleading guilty to a felony and misdemeanor charge, online court records show.

A court date is scheduled for June 27.

