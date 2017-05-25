Arkansas man killed after motorcycle rear-ends pickup on I-40

An Arkansas man was killed after his motorcycle rear-ended a pickup on an interstate in Crawford County on Wednesday, officials said.

A 2007 Yamaha motorcycle was driving east behind a 1998 Dodge Ram on Interstate 40 near Van Buren shortly before 11:30 a.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report.

The Ram "braked abruptly," and the motorcycle ran into the rear of the pickup, the report said.

The motorcyclist, 41-year-old Jason Miller of Alma, suffered fatal injuries, police said.

The Ram's driver, 31-year-old Lawrence Finn of Pettigrew, was injured and taken to an area hospital.

The weather was clear at the time of the wreck, police said. Including Miller, 189 people have died on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.