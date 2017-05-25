Arkansas man set to appear on Memorial Day episode of 'The Price is Right'

An Arkansan is set to appear on long-running CBS game show The Price Is Right.

In a statement, a show spokeswoman said Alexander Vogl of Fort Smith will appear on the taped broadcast, which will air Memorial Day.

According to the game show's website, the episode was taped March 13 on the CBS Television City lot in Hollywood.

Production officials declined to provide any additional information regarding how the episode will unfold.

The Price is Right airs at 10 a.m. weekdays on KTHV-TV, Channel 11, in Little Rock.