Arkansas motorcyclist killed after striking cable barrier

An Arkansas motorcyclist was killed after he ran into a cable barrier on a state highway Wednesday night, police said.

David Jauch of Vilonia was driving a 1996 Harley-Davidson motorcycle west on Arkansas 64 near its intersection with Walker Road in Faulkner County around 8:45 p.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report.

The vehicle left the road and struck a cable barrier situated in the median of the highway, police said.

Jauch, 49, was fatally wounded. No one else was listed as injured in the wreck.

Conditions were reportedly clear and dry at the time of Jauch's death.

At least 190 people have died on Arkansas roadways this year, according to preliminary data.