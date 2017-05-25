Home / Latest News /
Arkansas student, 14, punches 70-year-old school bus driver, police say
A 70-year-old bus driver in Arkansas told police that he was punched by a student while driving that student and others home earlier this week.
The driver for the Nettleton School District said the assault happened while the vehicle was stopped at South Caraway Road and Sunny Meadow Drive in Jonesboro around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
One student, a 14-year-old boy, came up from behind and hit the driver across the right side of his face with his fist, according to a Jonesboro Police Department report.
The teenager then ran toward Caraway Commons Apartments, police said.
After dropping the student off, the driver returned to the district's bus shop, where he reported the punch to his supervisor.
That supervisor then reported the assault to the Jonesboro Police Department.
Authorities noted that the student later admitted to being on the bus and that he had “past problems with the driver using racial slurs.” He did not admit to hitting the driver.
titleist10 says... May 25, 2017 at 4:15 p.m.
They teach them young
HenryP says... May 25, 2017 at 4:29 p.m.
Hate crime?
