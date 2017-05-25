Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, May 25, 2017, 12:47 p.m.

Ashdown's LaDarrius Bishop sets June visits

By Richard Davenport

This article was published today at 11:26 a.m.

Junior CB LaDarius Bishop of Ashdown.

Arkansas target and Ashdown cornerback LaDarrius Bishop has three visits set up for next month.

He plans to visit the Hogs on June 2nd, Georgia on the 7th and Mississippi State on the 9th.

Bishop, 6-0, 190 pounds has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Illinois, Baylor, Iowa State, Purdue, Mississippi State, Oklahoma State, Arkansas State, Memphis and Texas -San Antonio.

He recorded an electronic time of 4.56 seconds in the 40-yard dash at Dallas The Opening Regional last spring.

Bishop's cousin is Arkansas safety signee Montaric Brown.

