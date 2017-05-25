Home / Latest News /
Day care worker charged in 8-month-old girl's death
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:41 a.m.
BALTIMORE — A day care worker in Maryland who police say fatally assaulted an 8-month-old girl has been charged with murder.
Police said in a statement Thursday that day care worker 23-year-old Leah Walden is charged with first- and second-degree murder, first-and second-degree assault, first- and second-degree child abuse and reckless endangerment.
Authorities did not elaborate on the nature of the injuries and said they haven't yet determined a motive for Tuesday's attack, which happened during the baby's nap time.
It's not clear whether Walden has an attorney. Court records for her case are not yet available online.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Day care worker charged in 8-month-old girl's death
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.