Day care worker charged in 8-month-old girl's death

BALTIMORE — A day care worker in Maryland who police say fatally assaulted an 8-month-old girl has been charged with murder.

Police said in a statement Thursday that day care worker 23-year-old Leah Walden is charged with first- and second-degree murder, first-and second-degree assault, first- and second-degree child abuse and reckless endangerment.

Authorities did not elaborate on the nature of the injuries and said they haven't yet determined a motive for Tuesday's attack, which happened during the baby's nap time.

It's not clear whether Walden has an attorney. Court records for her case are not yet available online.