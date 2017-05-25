Explosive weekend storms possible in Oklahoma, Arkansas

NORMAN, Okla. — Forecasters say potentially explosive thunderstorms packing large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes could develop this holiday weekend over parts of eastern Oklahoma and northern Arkansas.

The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, says widespread severe storms are expected Saturday, stretching from parts of the central and southern Plains east to the mid-Atlantic coast.

The National Weather Service says thunderstorms will start to develop late Saturday in eastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas and could quickly turn severe with large hail, high winds and tornadoes.

Later Saturday evening, the chances for more organized storms will increase in Arkansas. The weather service says large hail and a few brief tornadoes are possible as the storm line moves south across northern Arkansas.

Flash flooding is also possible as the line moves through.