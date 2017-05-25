Guns N' Roses to play concert at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock

Guns N' Roses will play a concert at Little Rock's War Memorial Stadium this summer as part of the rock band's North American tour, officials announced Thursday.

The band will play Aug. 5 with guest Sturgill Simpson. Tickets go on sale June 3 at livenation.com.

The prices for the Little Rock show weren't announced. The cost ranges from $35 for upper deck seats to $699 for VIP packages for the band's stadium shows in Miami and Denver, which are also scheduled in August.

Guns N' Roses, formed in 1985, has sold more than 44 million records in the United States and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2012.