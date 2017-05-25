Hogs, Cowboys to meet again in conference challenge

FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas Razorbacks' men's basketball team is getting another shot at Oklahoma State in the Big 12-SEC Challenge during the 2017-18 season.

The Razorbacks and Cowboys will meet on Jan. 27 in Walton Arena it was announced Thursday.

The game will be televised on either ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU. Tipoff time hasn't been announced.

It will be a rematch 364 days after the Cowboys beat the Razorbacks 99-71 on Jan. 28, 2017 in Gallagher-Iba Arena in last season's Big 12-SEC Challenge.

Arkansas is returning eight players, including seniors Jaylen Baford, Daryl Macon, Anton Beard, Trey Thompson, Dustin Thomas and Arlando Cook.

Oklahoma State has won five consecutive games in the series and holds a 37-14 lead.

The Cowboys have a new coach, Mike Boynton, who was promoted from his assistant's job when Brad Underwood left Oklahoma State after one season for Illinois.

Arkansas and Oklahoma State haven't played in Fayetteville since the 2003-04 season when the Cowboys won 73-58.

Arkansas is playing in the Big 12-SEC Challenge for the fourth consecutive season, including a 95-77 loss at Iowa State three years ago and 75-68 overtime victory against Texas Tech in Walton Arena two years ago.

The Razorbacks' 2017-18 schedule hasn't been released, but other non-conference games include Minnesota and Colorado State at home and Houston on the road.

Arkansas will play three games at the Phil Knight Classic in Portland, Ore., where the field includes Butler, Connecticut, Duke, Florida, Georgetown, Gonzaga, Michigan State, North Carolina, Ohio State, Oregon, Portland, Portland State and Texas.

Matchups for Phil Knight Classic haven't been announced.

All of the Big 12-SEC Challenge games will be played on Jan. 27. Here is the full lineup:

Oklahoma State at Arkansas

Georgia at Kansas State

Oklahoma at Alabama

Baylor at Florida

Texas Tech at South Carolina

TCU at Vanderbilt

Kentucky at West Virginia

Ole Miss at Texas

Tennessee at Iowa State

Texas A&M at Kansas