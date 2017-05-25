• Carl Webb at first thought the officer who pulled him over was joking when he said there was a body on the trunk of Webb's car, which Webb had driven about 14 miles on an expressway after leaving the Memphis in May festival, but they were able to rouse the man who awoke disoriented and didn't remember the ride.

• Kim Robertson, owner of a cafe in Steamboat Springs, Colo., quickly figured out from the claw and paw marks that it was a bear that had torn off the bumper and tried to get into a car that's used to deliver doughnuts, saying the "car just constantly smells like a rolling bakery."

• Branlee Gonzalez, 18, of the Bronx, who repeatedly punched a 69-year-old homeless man for whistling and catcalling one of his cousins, now faces a murder charge after the man was declared brain dead, New York City police said.

• Lawrence Sullivan, 29, a "tattoo model" with green hair, was arrested by Miami-Dade police after reports came in about someone resembling The Joker in the Batman movies pointing a handgun at passing cars.

• Ryan Clancy, a New York State Parks police sergeant, was lowered by rope down a 400-foot cliff in the Genesee River gorge near Rochester to rescue a hound-border-collie mix named Skippy that had become stranded about halfway down.

• Coy Reid, sheriff of Catawba County, N.C., said an investigator was told "I guess you're here about the opium," when officers raided an acre-size plot, seized dozens of poppy plants planted in rows and arrested one man on drug charges.

• Mario Carrillo, 56, an off-duty New York City corrections officer, accidentally shot himself in the finger and a woman in the foot while showing off his handgun as he talked to her in a Manhattan bar, resulting in Carrillo being charged with assault and reckless endangerment, police said.

• Brandon Windham, 31, of Columbus, Miss., was arrested on a felony child- abuse count after officers freed a disabled girl he had locked in a hot car after an argument with the girl's mother, police said.

• David Hobbs, principal of a small Christian school in Hagerstown, Md., said in a letter to parents that he is barring a pregnant 18-year-old senior with a 4.0 grade point average from walking at graduation "not because she is pregnant, but because she was immoral" and broke school rules by having premarital sex.

