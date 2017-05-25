Home /
LB target names Hogs as one of his top schools
This article was published today at 9:23 p.m.
Highly regarded linebacker DaShaun White named Arkansas one of his top seven schools tonight.
White, 6-1, 210, 4.56 seconds in the 40 yard dash, of Richland High School in North Richland Hills, Texas, lists Arkansas, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, TCU, Texas A&M and UCLA as his top schools.
He recorded 130 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 4 sacks, an interception and a forced fumble as a junior. He and his mother, Geniva Turner visited Fayetteville on April 29.
