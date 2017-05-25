LB target names Hogs as one of his top schools

Highly regarded linebacker DaShaun White named Arkansas one of his top seven schools tonight.

White, 6-1, 210, 4.56 seconds in the 40 yard dash, of Richland High School in North Richland Hills, Texas, lists Arkansas, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, TCU, Texas A&M and UCLA as his top schools.

He recorded 130 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 4 sacks, an interception and a forced fumble as a junior. He and his mother, Geniva Turner visited Fayetteville on April 29.