Little Rock bar named to Esquire's latest 'Best Bars in America' list

A Little Rock dive bar appears yet again on Esquire’s “Best Bars in America” list.

In its 2017 listing published Thursday, the magazine named late-night establishment White Water Tavern, 2500 W. Seventh St., as well as 23 others across the U.S. as the country's best.

Esquire notes that the bar is “perched along railroad tracks in a forgotten part of town” where a “string of lights tossed in a bush and a cat greet you at the entrance.”

“There are no signed orange peels held over pretentious glassware here.” the review states. “This is Americana as it should be — raw, a little ugly, but as honest as it gets.”

