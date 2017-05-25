Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, May 25, 2017, 12:51 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

Little Rock bar named to Esquire's latest 'Best Bars in America' list

By Brandon Riddle

This article was published today at 12:07 p.m.

white-water-tavern-in-little-rock

PHOTO BY PULASKI COUNTY ASSESSOR

White Water Tavern in Little Rock


FILE — Upstairs at White Water Tavern is shown in this 2007 file photo.

A Little Rock dive bar appears yet again on Esquire’s “Best Bars in America” list.

In its 2017 listing published Thursday, the magazine named late-night establishment White Water Tavern, 2500 W. Seventh St., as well as 23 others across the U.S. as the country's best.

Esquire notes that the bar is “perched along railroad tracks in a forgotten part of town” where a “string of lights tossed in a bush and a cat greet you at the entrance.”

“There are no signed orange peels held over pretentious glassware here.” the review states. “This is Americana as it should be — raw, a little ugly, but as honest as it gets.”

The full "Best Bars in America" list from Esquire can be found here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Little Rock bar named to Esquire's latest 'Best Bars in America' list

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online