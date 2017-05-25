Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, May 25, 2017, 2 p.m.

Man, 36, shot while buying video games at North Little Rock house, police say

By Gavin Lesnick

This article was published today at 1:37 p.m.

A 36-year-old North Little Rock man was shot once Monday morning by a man he had just bought two video games from, authorities said.

It happened about 4:40 a.m. at a house in the 1600 block of North Olive Street, according to a North Little Rock Police Department report.

The victim, Donivan Mitchell, told police he paid $20 to a man he'd known for several months for two video games, but the man later asked for the victim's backpack, according to the report.

After Mitchell refused to hand it over, the man produced a gun from behind his back and shot Mitchell once in the abdomen, the report said. Mitchell ran to the street, where he collapsed and police later found him.

Mitchell, who was taken to UAMS Medical Center for treatment of an injury not believed to be life-threatening, told investigators he believes the man was "under the influence of a controlled substance" when he opened fire, according to the police account.

The report listed a suspect by name, but it did not indicate an arrest had been made.

