Style: Yo. Ho. Ho.

Johnny Depp has been playing Captain Jack Sparrow since 2003, and he returns this week in Pirates of the Carribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, the umpteenth sequel to a movie based on an amusement park ride.

In other news, we have Baywatch, a R-rated comedy based on a silly (and self-aware) ’80s TV show, that stars The World's Greatest Movie Star Dwayne (“No Longer The Rock”) Johnson and Zac Efron. So expect huge crowds at the cineplexes this weekend.

Our Piers Marchant has the low down on both of the putative blockbusters, while Dan Lybarger talks to the Egyptian Jon Stewart and Philip Martin remembers Saturday Night Fever in Friday’s Style section in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.