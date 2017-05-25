2nd suspect in fatal Little Rock shooting of 2-year-old pleads not guilty, held without bail

A 21-year-old suspect pleaded not guilty in the November shooting death of a toddler and was ordered held without bail Thursday morning.

Deshaun Rushing of Little Rock was arrested midday Wednesday on a charge of capital murder and six counts of unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported. A second suspect, 17-year-old Larry Jackson of North Little Rock, was arrested Tuesday on the same charges.

Rushing and Jackson's arrest stem from a Nov. 22 shooting in which 2-year-old Ramiya Reed was killed while riding in the back seat of a vehicle with her mother in Little Rock.

Police have claimed Rushing and Jackson are members of the same gang. Both were injured in separate shootings earlier this year.

Through a public defender, Rushing pleaded not guilty to the charges Thursday in Judge Hugh Finkelstein's courtroom. Attorney Maryann Furrer told the judge that Rushing moved to Little Rock from Flint, Mich., three years ago to be closer to his family. The 21-year-old works at Wal-Mart and has a child on the way, Furrer said, before asking Finkelstein for the lowest possible bail.

Prosecuting attorney Sam Jackson listed Rushing's current charges, which include aggravated assault, theft by receiving and possession of a controlled substance stemming from a February case.

Finkelstein decided to hold Rushing without bail. The judge made the same decision for Jackson at the 17-year-old's Wednesday court appearance.

A hearing was scheduled for Rushing for July 25.

Rushing surrendered by walking into police headquarters in downtown Little Rock with his lawyer Wednesday, police spokesman Steve Moore said.

The 21-year-old's attorney, Mark Jesse, said Rushing has "consistently maintained that he is not involved" in the killing and was shocked to learn there was a warrant for his arrest, the Democrat-Gazette reported. Rushing was previously questioned about Ramiya's death but was released without charges.

Jesse also said people should not rush to judgement in the case.

Jackson, through his attorney, Bill James, also maintained his innocence at his court appearance Wednesday.