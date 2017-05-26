2 accused of growing marijuana at North Little Rock home, arrested, police say

Police on Thursday arrested two people accused of growing marijuana at a home in North Little Rock.

Officers executed a search and seizure warrant shortly after 6 a.m. at 4524 Gum St., west of Camp Robinson Road. They found about 1 pound of marijuana, prescription pain pills, "items of paraphernalia" and three guns, according to an arrest report. Police said one of the guns had been reported stolen.

Alexandria Dyer, 27, and Keon Star, 24, were charged with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms; possession of drug paraphernalia; maintaining a drug premises; theft by receiving; possession of controlled substance and manufacturing a controlled substance.

The two were also charged with endangering the welfare of a minor. Police reported finding a 3-year-old child in the residence.

Dyer and Star were being held in the Pulaski County jail late Thursday.

Metro on 05/26/2017