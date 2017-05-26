3 officials exit state's agency over alcohol

The director of Arkansas' Alcoholic Beverage Control and two lawyers are leaving in a flurry of resignations that leaves the agency with no attorneys.

The agency handles the regulation of alcohol sales and manufacturing throughout Arkansas as well as enforcement and licensing of future medical marijuana dispensaries and farms.

Director Bud Roberts submitted his letter of resignation on Thursday after a meeting in the governor's office. It is effective June 15.

"When I accepted your appointment, I expected to serve for two years," Roberts wrote in a letter to Gov. Asa Hutchinson. "With the advent of medical marijuana, I decided to stay a bit longer, to oversee the rule-making and application formation processes. These matters are so nearly complete that I feel comfortable with the timing, at this point."

Reached on his cellphone Thursday afternoon, Roberts said he was in a meeting and would need to call back. Subsequent attempts to reach him were unsuccessful.

Mary Robin Casteel, a lawyer who wrote much of the medical marijuana rules for Alcoholic Beverage Control and the Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission, submitted her resignation on May 19, effective June 16.

In an interview and in her letter of resignation, she cited a long-held goal to enter into private practice. She said she did not know of any reason why the resignations were clumped together. She said she was not asked to leave and did not know if Roberts was asked to leave.

Milton Lueken, an attorney for nearly 28 years at the agency, resigned Monday, effective June 23.

"I'm gonna hope to play more golf," Lueken told a reporter over the phone Thursday. "I'm 73, dude."

Lueken said his decision to retire had nothing to do with Roberts, but said Roberts was fired.

According to Lueken, Roberts returned from a meeting at the governor's office Thursday at which he was told he would no longer head the department.

Roberts packed up his things and left, Lueken said.

Lueken said he did not know why Roberts was let go or why Casteel chose to leave around the same time.

But J.R. Davis, a spokesman for the governor, denied that Roberts was asked to resign or was fired.

"Bud Roberts made the decision to resign, and his letter speaks for himself," Davis said.

In a statement, Hutchinson thanked Roberts for his service.

"His willingness to stay on longer than he originally planned to assist with the implementation of medical marijuana voters passed in 2016 is much appreciated. I wish him the best of luck in any future endeavors."

Jake Bleed, a spokesman for the Department of Finance and Administration, said the Alcoholic Beverage Control administration has 11 positions when it is fully staffed.

"We are currently working to ensure that all services are met and that ABC operations continue without interruption," he said. "We anticipate announcing an interim director of ABC in the near future."

Travis Story, a Fayetteville lawyer and member of the Medical Marijuana Commission, said he did not have any insight into the resignations. He said ABC has been helpful in trying to implement the constitutional amendment and praised Casteel's work.

During the regular session earlier this year, lawmakers voted to bar Alcoholic Beverage Control and its enforcement division from enforcing laws relating to gaming or gambling devices.

But Hutchinson vetoed Senate Bill 496 -- which was sponsored by Sen. Scott Flippo, R-Mountain Home -- and the Senate failed to override the veto. Flippo could not be reached for comment Thursday evening.

Metro on 05/26/2017