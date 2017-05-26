39 million people expected to travel over this weekend

More Americans are expected to travel this Memorial Day weekend than they have since 2005, and reservations for cabins and campsites are flooding in at Arkansas' state parks.

AAA, formerly the American Automobile Association, estimates that 39.3 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles during this holiday weekend, which started Thursday and ends Monday. That compares with 38.3 million for the holiday weekend last year and 44 million in 2005.

AAA pinned its projections on continued modest economic growth and relatively low gas prices.

Michael Right, a spokesman at AAA's regional office in St. Louis, said Thursday that gas prices "are certainly not a deterrent to travel" this year as they have been at times in the past.

"In Arkansas, the statewide average is $2.12," Right said Thursday. "That compares to last year ... when it was $2.09. He added that "back in 2008, the price was $3.97 on July 17."

Nationally, the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline as of May 16 was $2.33, which is 7 cents more than last year.

"Overall economic growth has been strong, with unemployment approaching historic lows," AAA said in a news release. "Household net worth has gone up sharply, and consumer sentiment is near a 13-year high."

Road trips are common in celebrating this U.S. holiday, which marks the unofficial start of summer.

Of the estimated 39.3 million holiday travelers, about 34.6 million will go by automobiles, AAA said. Projections call for 2.9 million Americans to travel by plane, up about 5.5 percent from 2.75 million last year, and for 1.7 million Americans to use train, bus or other transit.

Right also said more multigenerational travel is expected this year because people are living longer and staying active longer.

At the Arkansas Parks and Tourism Department, spokesman Meg Matthews said Thursday that there were still some cabins or camping spaces available at a few state parks for this holiday. But, she said, it's already time for people to start looking at reserving space in parks for Labor Day weekend.

At Petit Jean State Park near Morrilton, all 127 campsites had been reserved by Thursday, as had about 13 of the park's "overflow" campsites. Four yurts, or tentlike structures, also were reserved. The park's 32 cabins and 24 lodges were booked, as well.

Sari Koshetz, regional spokesman for the federal Transportation Security Administration, advised airline travelers to arrive at Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport in Little Rock two hours before their flights are scheduled to depart over the weekend because of the expected increase in volume of passengers.

With more travelers, there could be more baggage problems, Koshetz said. She recommended that people who haven't traveled in several years to search their bags for any prohibited items and to remember that liquids, gels and aerosols in carry-on bags must be 3.4 ounces or less and must be in quart-sized plastic bags.

The Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department said travelers likely will encounter highway construction zones and delays because of the work and the increased holiday traffic. Motorists can visit idrivearkansas.com to get information about highway closings.

Weather also could be a problem in some areas of the state.

"We're looking at the potential for severe weather across much of Arkansas, particularly northern and western Arkansas," mainly Saturday night and Sunday morning, said Jeff Hood, a National Weather Service meteorologist in North Little Rock.

He would not rule out the possibility for isolated tornadoes and localized flooding, but said the primary threats will be damaging winds and large hail.

Also, law enforcement agencies around the country are joining in a Click It or Ticket seat-belt campaign through June 4. The National Safety Council has estimated that 409 people will be killed on roads this holiday weekend -- its highest estimate for the holiday period since 2012.

AAA reminded drivers that fatigue is a major factor in many crashes. AAA's Right urged drivers to get plenty of rest and avoid driving more than two hours without taking a break.

