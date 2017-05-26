Subscribe Register Login

Friday, May 26, 2017, 4:01 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Arkansas to face Mississippi State in elimination game

By Matt Jones

This article was published today at 2:48 p.m.

arkansas-catcher-grant-koch-cant-hang-on-to-the-baseball-as-mississippi-states-ryan-gridley-scores-the-game-tying-run-during-the-ninth-inning-of-an-sec-tournament-game-thursday-may-25-2017-in-hoover-ala

PHOTO BY BEN GOFF

Arkansas catcher Grant Koch can't hang on to the baseball as Mississippi State's Ryan Gridley scores the game-tying run during the ninth inning of an SEC Tournament game Thursday, May 25, 2017, in Hoover, Ala.

No. 13 Arkansas will get a rematch with No. 19 Mississippi State tonight at the SEC Tournament.

The Bulldogs allowed 11 runs in the eighth inning and lost 12-3 to No. 4 Florida on Friday at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Ala. The Gators (42-15) advanced to the SEC semifinals, where they will play the winner of tonight's game between Arkansas and Mississippi State.

The elimination game between the Razorbacks and Bulldogs will begin at approximately 6:45 p.m., 30 minutes following the competition of a game between Kentucky and South Carolina that was scheduled to begin at 3:15 p.m.

Mississippi State (36-23) scored three runs over the final two innings to beat Arkansas 4-3 on Thursday. That sent the Razorbacks into the loser's bracket in the SEC quarterfinals, but three Arkansas pitchers combined to no-hit Auburn in a 12-0 win Thursday night.

Arkansas (40-16) swept Mississippi State during the regular season at Baum Stadium and finished 1.5 games ahead of the Bulldogs in the conference standings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Arkansas to face Mississippi State in elimination game

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online