Arkansas to face Mississippi State in elimination game

No. 13 Arkansas will get a rematch with No. 19 Mississippi State tonight at the SEC Tournament.

The Bulldogs allowed 11 runs in the eighth inning and lost 12-3 to No. 4 Florida on Friday at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Ala. The Gators (42-15) advanced to the SEC semifinals, where they will play the winner of tonight's game between Arkansas and Mississippi State.

The elimination game between the Razorbacks and Bulldogs will begin at approximately 6:45 p.m., 30 minutes following the competition of a game between Kentucky and South Carolina that was scheduled to begin at 3:15 p.m.

Mississippi State (36-23) scored three runs over the final two innings to beat Arkansas 4-3 on Thursday. That sent the Razorbacks into the loser's bracket in the SEC quarterfinals, but three Arkansas pitchers combined to no-hit Auburn in a 12-0 win Thursday night.

Arkansas (40-16) swept Mississippi State during the regular season at Baum Stadium and finished 1.5 games ahead of the Bulldogs in the conference standings.