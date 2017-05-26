Arkansas man accused of breaking into mobile homes, exposing himself pleads not guilty

An Arkansas man accused of exposing himself to a woman and breaking into two mobile homes pleaded not guilty Thursday, the Texarkana Gazette reported.

Adrian Soto Sierra, 38, of De Queen was arrested May 16 and faces charges of residential burglary, second-degree criminal mischief and resisting arrest, according to the newspaper.

Three women who lived in the Whispering Pines Trailer Park in De Queen reported encounters with Sierra to the police, the Gazette reported. One said a man exposed himself to her, a second said a man fitting Sierra’s description broke into her home, and a third said he broke down her door, according to the newspaper.

Police searched the third woman’s home and found Sierra, the Gazette reported.

Sierra is being held in the Sevier County jail in lieu of a $50,000 bond, according to jail and court records.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges Thursday, court documents show. A pretrial hearing is set for Sept. 14, and a jury trial is set for Sept. 20.

