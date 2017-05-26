Subscribe Register Login

Friday, May 26, 2017, 12:50 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Arkansas man accused of breaking into mobile homes, exposing himself pleads not guilty

By Maggie McNeary

This article was published today at 12:44 p.m.

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


An Arkansas man accused of exposing himself to a woman and breaking into two mobile homes pleaded not guilty Thursday, the Texarkana Gazette reported.

Adrian Soto Sierra, 38, of De Queen was arrested May 16 and faces charges of residential burglary, second-degree criminal mischief and resisting arrest, according to the newspaper.

Three women who lived in the Whispering Pines Trailer Park in De Queen reported encounters with Sierra to the police, the Gazette reported. One said a man exposed himself to her, a second said a man fitting Sierra’s description broke into her home, and a third said he broke down her door, according to the newspaper.

Police searched the third woman’s home and found Sierra, the Gazette reported.

Sierra is being held in the Sevier County jail in lieu of a $50,000 bond, according to jail and court records.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges Thursday, court documents show. A pretrial hearing is set for Sept. 14, and a jury trial is set for Sept. 20.

Click here to read the full story from the Texarkana Gazette.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Arkansas man accused of breaking into mobile homes, exposing himself pleads not guilty

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online