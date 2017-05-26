Subscribe Register Login

Friday, May 26, 2017, 12:37 p.m.

Arkansas mother arrested after 12-year-old daughter injured, police say

By Emma Pettit

This article was published today at 11:54 a.m.

PHOTO BY GARLAND COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Alexis Alease Millhouse, 33, of Hot Springs

An Arkansas mother was arrested on a domestic battery charge after an officer said he found an injury on her 12-year-old daughter, the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record reported.

Alexis Alease Millhouse, 33, of Hot Springs was arrested at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday on a warrant for a third-degree domestic battery charge, a misdemeanor, the paper reported.

Police said Millhouse got into two fights with her 12-year-old daughter at the end of April, according to an affidavit. In one of the fights, the girl was scratched on her face near her eye, and in the other, the woman allegedly grabbed the 12-year-old by the hair and pulled her out of the bathroom.

Millhouse reportedly said she grabbed her daughter because she thought the girl had ingested pills.

Child Protective Services were called, police said.

Millhouse is listed as a current inmate of the Garland County jail as of 11:45 a.m. Friday.

A court date is scheduled for June 6.

