Arkansas motorcyclist, 28, killed in collision with another vehicle

An Arkansas woman was killed after her motorcycle struck another vehicle at a Hot Spring County intersection on Thursday, state police said.

A 2005 Kawasaki motorcycle was heading south on Ridge Road near an intersection with Cloud Road just outside of Malvern around noon, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

A 2009 Toyota Camry heading east on Cloud Road attempted to merge onto Ridge Road, at which time the motorcycle struck the Camry, police said.

The motorcycle's driver, 28-year-old Brittney L. Stringer of Malvern, was pronounced dead by the coroner at 1:11 p.m., the report said.

The Camry's driver, 37-year-old Kimberly S. Blake of Benton, was reportedly injured but declined to be taken to a hospital.

Conditions were clear and dry at the time of the wreck, police said.

Including Stringer, at least 191 people have died on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.