Home / Latest News /
Arkansas motorcyclist, 28, killed in collision with another vehicle
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 9:26 a.m.
An Arkansas woman was killed after her motorcycle struck another vehicle at a Hot Spring County intersection on Thursday, state police said.
A 2005 Kawasaki motorcycle was heading south on Ridge Road near an intersection with Cloud Road just outside of Malvern around noon, according to an Arkansas State Police report.
A 2009 Toyota Camry heading east on Cloud Road attempted to merge onto Ridge Road, at which time the motorcycle struck the Camry, police said.
The motorcycle's driver, 28-year-old Brittney L. Stringer of Malvern, was pronounced dead by the coroner at 1:11 p.m., the report said.
The Camry's driver, 37-year-old Kimberly S. Blake of Benton, was reportedly injured but declined to be taken to a hospital.
Conditions were clear and dry at the time of the wreck, police said.
Including Stringer, at least 191 people have died on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Arkansas motorcyclist, 28, killed in collision with another vehicle
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.