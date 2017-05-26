Subscribe Register Login

Friday, May 26, 2017, 2:25 p.m.

Arkansas woman wins $100,000 from scratch-off ticket

By Maggie McNeary

This article was published today at 2:25 p.m.

$5 Platinum 7’s lottery ticket

PHOTO BY ARKANSAS SCHOLARSHIP LOTTERY

$5 Platinum 7’s lottery ticket


An Arkansas woman won $100,000 Friday from a $5 scratch-off ticket, according to a news release.

Frances Mayweather of Smackover said she would use the prize money “to help out her children,” Arkansas Scholarship Lottery officials said.

Mayweather bought the ticket at Tobacco Station No. 3 at 100 Garden Oaks Drive in Camden, according to the release. The store will receive $1,000 from the sale, a 1 percent commission.

Mayweather’s ticket was from the Platinum 7’s instant game, a scratch-off game that began May 2, according to the release. Arkansas Scholarship Lottery officials two more $100,000 prizes are available in the game.

