Brazilian pulls troops sent to subdue protests

BRASILIA, Brazil -- Brazil's president on Thursday canceled an order to deploy the military to the streets of the capital after criticism that the move was excessive and merely an effort to hold on to power as calls mount for his resignation.

In a decree published in the Official Diary, President Michel Temer revoked the order issued a day earlier, "considering the halt to acts of destruction and violence and the subsequent re-establishment of law and order." On Thursday afternoon, soldiers began to leave their posts in Brasilia, according to the Defense Ministry.

The troops were deployed late Wednesday after a day of clashes between police and protesters demanding Temer's ouster after allegations against him of corruption. Fires broke out in two ministries and several were evacuated. Protesters also set fires in the streets and vandalized government buildings. Images from national media outlets, meanwhile, appeared to show police officers firing weapons, and the public security agency said it was investigating. In all 49, people were injured, including one by a bullet.

Temer's popularity has been in free fall since he took office a little more than a year ago after his predecessor was impeached and removed. Some Brazilians consider him illegitimate because of the way he came to power, and his efforts to pass a series of economic changes to cap the budget, loosen labor laws and reduce pension benefits have made him even more unpopular. In addition, several of his advisers have been linked to Brazil's widespread corruption investigation.

Now, as part of the investigation, Temer is facing allegations that he endorsed the paying of hush money to a former lawmaker who has been jailed for corruption. Brazil's highest court is investigating him on accusations of obstruction of justice and purported involvement in passive corruption after a recording seemed to capture his approval of the bribe. Temer denies wrongdoing.

Many Brazilians want him out one way or another: They are calling for him to resign or be impeached.

In Congress, meanwhile, opposition lawmakers have submitted several requests for his impeachment. On Thursday, the Brazilian bar association submitted another such request -- a move that carries special symbolic weight since the association is not partisan.

The use of troops in the nation's capital is particularly fraught in Brazil, where many still remember the repression of the country's 1964-1985 military dictatorship.

Information for this article was contributed by Mauricio Savarese of The Associated Press.

A Section on 05/26/2017