Letter bomb injures Ex-Greek premier

ATHENS, Greece -- A letter bomb exploded inside the car of former Greek Prime Minister Lucas Papademos in central Athens on Thursday, wounding him and two Bank of Greece employees, officials said.

All three were described as being conscious and hospitalized in stable condition.

Police were on alert to determine whether any other parcel bombs might have been sent out, and courier services were being searched.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, but Greek politicians have been targeted in the past by militant far-left and anarchist groups.

Papademos, 69, who served as prime minister for six months in 2011 and 2012, had been inside his car when the device detonated. Police haven't officially confirmed reports that the blast was caused by a parcel bomb containing a small amount of explosives.

But a police official, speaking on condition of anonymity because an official announcement hadn't yet been made, said the explosion occurred when Papademos opened an envelope inside the car.

Hamas: Official's assassins executed

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip -- Hamas said Thursday it put to death three men it had accused of killing a senior member of the militant Islamic group that rules Gaza in March.

Hamas' Interior Ministry told reporters that two men were hanged and one was killed by firing squad Thursday. The three received death sentences Sunday after a brief, weeklong special military court found them guilty of killing Mazen Faqha.

The executions took place at a police headquarters and were attended by hundreds of people, including Hamas officials and community leaders.

Faqha, 38, was killed in the garage of his apartment building on March 24, shortly after he had dropped off his family. Hamas said the killer used a weapon with a silencer, allowing him to escape undetected before Faqha's body was discovered an hour later.

Hamas immediately accused Israel of killing him through collaborators and launched a manhunt.

Israel had sentenced Faqha to nine terms of life imprisonment for directing deadly suicide bombing attacks. He was freed along with more than 1,000 other Palestinian prisoners in exchange for a single Israeli soldier in 2011.

4 climbers' deaths doubted in Nepal

KATHMANDU, Nepal -- Nepalese officials cast doubt Thursday on the reported discovery of four bodies at the highest camp on Mount Everest, saying no climbers have been reported missing.

Tourism Department official Durga Dutta Dhakal said expedition teams and other sources have confirmed that all climbers have been accounted for, including six whose deaths were reported earlier.

Officials said Wednesday that a team of Sherpa rescuers had reported finding four unidentified bodies inside a tent at the South Col camp. But about 30 climbers scaled Everest on Thursday from the camp and none reported seeing any bodies, Dhakal said.

Ang Tshering of the Nepal Mountaineering Association said the Sherpa rescuers might have seen the bodies of climbers who had died in previous years and were still on the mountain.

The Sherpa rescuers went to South Col to recover the body of another climber who died over the weekend. They said they saw four bodies in a tent at Camp 4 at South Col, at a height of 26,247 feet. That is the last stop before climbers make their final push for the 29,035-foot summit.

13 Afghan troops die battling Taliban

KABUL, Afghanistan -- At least 13 soldiers were killed and eight others wounded in fighting with Taliban insurgents at several security checkpoints in southern Afghanistan, a government official said Thursday.

Daulat Waziri, spokesman for the Afghan Ministry of Defense, said the fighting took place overnight in southern Kandahar province when Taliban fighters stormed the checkpoints and battles lasting for several hours ensued.

Waziri said the insurgents were driven back and 20 of their fighters killed. There was no immediate response from the Taliban.

Samim Khpolwak, spokesman for the provincial governor, confirmed the attack, saying the Taliban suffered heavy casualties.

Also Thursday, a suicide car bomber detonated his explosives at a security post in southern Helmand province, killing three intelligence officials, a police spokesman said.

The Taliban in a statement claimed responsibility.

-

A Section on 05/26/2017