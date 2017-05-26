Arkansas posts 13th no-hitter

HOOVER, Ala. -- The Arkansas Razorbacks were in a record-setting mode late Thursday after blowing a 3-0 lead in a loss against Mississippi State earlier in the day.

The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville broke four SEC records in its 12-0 run-rule victory over No. 23 Auburn in an SEC Tournament elimination game.

Arkansas pitchers Dominic Taccolini, Matt Cronin and Josh Alberius combined to throw the first no-hitter in conference tournament history.

The first postseason no-hitter for Arkansas was also the school's first since Nick Schmidt, Brian McLelland and Devin Collis combined for a 3-0 victory over Oklahoma State on Feb. 11, 2006.

The Razorbacks no-hit an SEC opponent for only the second time, joining Todd Abbott's no-hitter in a 6-0 victory over Vanderbilt on April 1, 1994.

As a Southwest Conference team, the Razorbacks threw two no-hitters in conference play against Texas A&M: Tim Deitz's 3-0 victory on April 2, 1983, and Steve Parker's 10-0 seven-inning victory March 29, 1986.

Arkansas pitchers have thrown 13 no-hitters.

The other SEC Tournament records came on Chad Spanberger's 3 home runs and 7 RBI and Jax Biggers' 2 triples.

Spanberger, a 6-3, 240-pound junior from Granite, City, Ill., hit three home runs during Arkansas' series victory at Texas A&M last weekend, giving him six home runs in his past four games and 17 for the season.

Rare collapse

The Arkansas Razorbacks' 4-3 loss to Mississippi State on the Bulldogs' two-run rally in the ninth inning was a rarity.

Entering Thursday's early game at the SEC Tournament, the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville had been 34-1 this season in games it led going into the ninth inning.

The loss also marked the fourth game this season in which Arkansas right-hander Trevor Stephan left with a lead but wound up with a no-decision.

Arkansas rallied to win two of those games, 3-2 against Rhode Island and 6-4 against Texas A&M last week, but it also dropped a 10-8 decision against LSU on April 8 in which Stephan left with an 8-2 lead after seven innings. The Razorbacks led 8-5 after eight innings in that game.

Fine grab

South Carolina left fielder Carlos Cortes powered the Gamecocks with his bat and his glove during a 10-2 victory over Missouri on Thursday.

Cortes hit two three-run home runs to drive in six runs, and he made of the tournament's best catches, a head-first dive into foul territory to rob Missouri's Brian Sharp of a hit in the ninth inning.

Walk worry

Mississippi State starter Denver McQuary struggled with his control against Arkansas, much as he has all season. The freshman right-hander allowed five walks in four innings to bring his total to 42 walks in 49 innings.

Five in 9th

Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn made four trips to the mound in the ninth inning of the morning game as the Razorbacks rolled through five pitchers during Mississippi State's two-run inning.

Right handers Kevin Kopps, Cannon Chadwick and Josh Alberius and left-hander Evan Lee combined to allow three hits, a hit batter, a walk and two runs before lefty Kacey Murphy came on to force a 4-2-3 double play grounder and a strikeout to get out of the inning.

Kenley's rip

Dave Van Horn started Jack Kenley at third base for defensive purposes in Thursday's early game and the freshman made the move look good with a second inning RBI double out of the nine hole for a 3-0 Arkansas lead.

The first hit of Kenley's career came in his 20th at-bat during his fourth start and his 29th game.

Kenley finished 1 for 4 with an RBI and added a good defensive play when he started a 5-4-3 double play off the bat of Josh Lovelady in the sixth.

Gold star catches

Mississippi State right fielder Tanner Poole made a top-notch catch to open the bottom of the fourth and rob Jax Biggers of a hit. Poole tracked Biggers' shot all the way to the fence in right field and made a leaping catch at the top of the wall.

Replays showed the ball likely would have hit the yellow strip on top of the wall. SEC Network announcer Dave Neal called the play as if it were a home run before correcting himself.

Bulldogs first baseman Brent Rooker caught a low line drive from Chad Spanberger in the seventh inning for another defensive gem.

Strong stint

Mississippi State sophomore Peyton Plumlee was one of the stars of the Bulldogs' victory over Arkansas. Plumlee threw four innings of two-hit relief to pick up the victory and get Denver McQuary off the hook.

"The biggest thing was having to fill up the strike zone and letting the guys work behind me," Plumlee said. "That's all I tried to do to keep us in the ballgame."

Plumlee (6-1) has suffered only one loss, and it came against Arkansas on March 18. Plumlee recorded five outs in the start, allowing five hits and five earned runs in Arkansas' 5-4 victory.

Gold in Hoover

LSU Coach Paul Mainieri improved to 28-6 at the SEC Tournament after Wednesday's 10-3 victory over Missouri.

Mainieri's record at the SEC Tournament is the best winning percentage (.824) by a wide margin over former Alabama Coach Jim Wells (.660), former LSU Coach Skip Bertman (.652) and Vanderbilt Coach Tim Corbin (.607).

Around the horn

Andy Cannizaro is the first Mississippi State coach to win his first two SEC Tournament games since 1948. ... Missouri gave up 10 runs in each of its tournament losses to LSU and South Carolina. The Tigers also outslugged Texas A&M 12-7 in the single-elimination round.

At a glance

SEC BASEBALL TOURNAMENT

at Hoover (Ala.) Metropolitan Stadium TUESDAY’S GAMES

South Carolina 7, Vanderbilt 4 (11),

Vanderbilt eliminated

Missouri 12, Texas A&M 7,

Texas A&M eliminated

Auburn 5, Mississippi 4,

Mississippi eliminated

Mississippi State vs. Georgia, ppd.

WEDNESDAY’S GAMES

Mississippi State 3, Georgia 0,

Georgia eliminated

Kentucky 7, South Carolina 2 LSU 10, Missouri 3 Florida 5, Auburn 4

THURSDAY’S GAMES

Miss. State 4, Arkansas 3

South Carolina 10, Missouri 2,

Missouri eliminated

Arkansas 12, Auburn 0 (7),

Auburn eliminated

LSU 10, Kentucky 0 (7)

TODAY’S GAMES All times Central

Florida vs. Mississippi State, 11 a.m. South Carolina vs. Kentucky, 3 p.m.

Arkansas vs. Florida-Miss. State loser, 6:30 p.m.

Sports on 05/26/2017