Cops put parking lot crack cocaine in 'lost and found'

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Police in northeastern Pennsylvania say they've put about $1,600 worth of crack cocaine in their "lost and found box" in hopes of reuniting the drug with its rightful owner.

The (Wilkes-Barre) Citizens' Voice reports the drug was found in the parking lot of a shopping center outside Wilkes-Barre (WILKS'-ba-ree).

Wilkes-Barre Township police posted about the find on the department's Facebook page. In a post headlined "FOUND ITEM," police quipped the drug had been placed in the department's "lost and found box" and invited the owner to come retrieve it.

The post requested a picture of the crack's owner holding the drug, along with ID and a "written statement containing your claim to the crack."