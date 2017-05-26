Forecasters: Storms with 'a few brief tornadoes' possible over holiday weekend in Arkansas

A risk for severe weather will linger through much of the holiday weekend in Arkansas, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters say storms will develop in eastern Oklahoma by Saturday afternoon and will push into the northern half of Arkansas by the evening hours.

The state’s northern half faces an enhanced risk for storms to turn severe Saturday night, the agency said.

That means that storms could produce damaging winds, large hail and a “few brief tornadoes,” according to the latest advisory.

Cities included in the enhanced area are Little Rock, North Little Rock, Conway, Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Hot Springs, Jonesboro, Harrison, West Memphis and Russellville.

During the overnight hours into Sunday morning, the potential for more organized thunderstorms in Arkansas will increase as a cold front moves southward into the state, meteorologists said.

The storm threat also brings the possibility of localized heavy rainfall, which could result in isolated flash flooding and hazardous conditions on waterways in the state.

By Sunday morning, a slight risk for severe weather will still be in place for all but the northwest corner of Arkansas.

Forecasters predict that much of the state could see additional thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours Sunday.

Damaging winds, large hail and locally heavy rainfall will be the primary threats at that time.

The weather service and state parks officials advised anyone planning to get out on lakes and rivers to have a plan, check water levels and wear a life jacket.

About 39 million travelers are expected to be out and about this Memorial Day weekend, with the bulk of them driving to their destinations, according to the American Automobile Association.

That is the highest level since 2005, the nonprofit agency said.