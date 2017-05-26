Man charged with killing former UA student, 36-year-old woman, police say

PLANO, Texas — Police say a man charged in the slaying of an ex-girlfriend who attended the University of Arkansas has been accused of killing a second woman whose body was found in a Dallas lake.

Plano police Friday announced a capital murder charge against 23-year-old Reginald Gerard Kimbro. Jail records don't list an attorney for Kimbro, whose bail tops $1 million.

Officials say Kimbro is charged with killing 36-year-old Megan Getrum of Plano, who was last seen April 14 at a nature preserve. Her body was found April 19 in Lake Ray Hubbard.

Fort Worth police say 22-year-old Molly Matheson was found slain in her apartment April 10. Kimbro was arrested April 27 and charged with killing Matheson, someone he dated when she attended the University of Arkansas.

Investigators say both women were sexually assaulted and strangled.

A UA spokesman said the university had no record of Kimbro being a student.

Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reporter Jaime Adame contributed to this story.