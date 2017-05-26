Gun spotted by deputies sends felon back to prison

HOT SPRINGS -- A Lonsdale woman convicted in 2013 of assaulting a man and holding him captive by tying him to a stove is on her way back to prison after pleading guilty Monday in Garland County Circuit Court to being in possession of a firearm.

Allie Loran Burnett, 28, who was convicted Feb. 26, 2013, of second-degree battery and first-degree false imprisonment and sentenced to four years in prison, pleaded guilty to a felony count of possession of a firearm by certain persons and was sentenced to five years in prison.

Burnett was arrested Jan. 29 along with another convicted felon, Steven Anthony Varnes, 38, after Garland County sheriff's deputies responded to a disturbance at their Lonsdale residence involving a gun.

According to the affidavit, deputies met Varnes upon their arrival and he became upset because he felt they were trespassing on his property. After determining Varnes had warrants for his arrest, he was taken into custody and then met Burnett, who initially gave them a false name, the affidavit said.

Deputies determined her true identity and discovered she had a warrant for a probation violation. While talking with Burnett, deputies spotted a pistol on a desk near the front door, which Burnett admitted a family member had given to her, the affidavit said.

State Desk on 05/26/2017