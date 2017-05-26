• Sami Ammar, 22, sneaked into a building at the University of Central Florida in Orlando and logged into the university grading system to change a failing grade in an electronics class to a B, resulting in him being charged with a felony for illegally accessing the computer, police said.

• Stephen Vigil, 17, a junior at Stafford High School in Virginia, took his grandmother Julia Jarman to his high school prom on the eve of her 92nd birthday, saying he wanted to make the most of their time together after she was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

• Melissa Smith called it a "gut reaction" when she jumped on the hood and clung to the windshield wipers of her SUV after a thief tried to steal it as she pumped gas in Milwaukee, hanging on until the robber got out and fled, police said.

• Shawn Lacey, a police captain in Westerly, R.I., said a school resource officer charged a 15-year-old girl who gave homemade tattoos to two friends using a needle tied to a frozen-pop stick because it's against state law to tattoo a minor.

• Anthony Leisure was arrested on a burglary count after a city worker reported seeing a man sitting in the evidence room at the Parma, Mo., Police Department, where the back door had been pried open and several firearms placed in a backpack.

• Courtney Donlon, 22, of East Brunswick, N.J., a nurse of nine months, is being credited with saving the life of a woman who suffered what Donlon suspected was a heart attack during a flight that the pilot then diverted to Charleston, S.C.

• Sava Lelcaj, an Ann Arbor, Mich., restaurant owner, said several U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents ate breakfast at her business, then went into the kitchen and arrested two workers for entering the country illegally and a third for overstaying his visa.

• Jeff Mann, sheriff of DeKalb County, Ga., suspended himself for a week for conduct that "has a tendency to destroy public respect" after he was arrested in Atlanta, accused of exposing himself at a park.

• Meredith Erck, 17, of Rapid City, S.D., who is six credits short of getting her high school diploma because she suffers from brain cancer and previously had colon cancer, will walk at graduation with her peers and her twin brother after the school district reversed its earlier decision to bar her.

