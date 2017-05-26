Lineman a big target for Hogs

Arkansas tight ends coach Barry Lunney Jr. and offensive line coach Kurt Anderson have been by Cordova High School outside of Memphis during the spring evaluation period to see offensive lineman Jerome Carvin.

Carvin, 6-5, 330, has 23 scholarship offers from schools such as Alabama, Tennessee, Auburn, Louisville, Ole Miss and others. The Razorbacks jumped on board with an offer May 3.

Anderson, who visited Cordova on Monday, is high on Carvin's ability.

"He said I was a five-star offensive lineman," Carvin said. "He sees me playing everywhere on the offensive line for him. He was saying he liked me a lot, and he can't wait to get me up on the Hill soon for a visit."

Carvin said he's working on details for a trip to Fayetteville.

"I'm definitely visiting, but I don't have an exact date," he said.

Anderson's enthusiasm for offensive line play is contagious, Carvin said.

"He's a great guy," Carvin said. "I got that from when we were talking on the phone. He loves the offensive line. He loves it. He has a great vision for the offensive line."

He got Carvin's attention when he spoke of building a special unit in Fayetteville worthy of an ESPN 30 for 30 documentary series and having lofty goals for his linemen beyond college.

"He wants to have a 30 for 30 based off of the Arkansas offensive line," Carvin said. "He said all the skill guys have a 30 for 30, so he wants the offensive line to have a 30 for 30. He wants to take over the SEC West, and he wants all of his starters to be all Pro Bowlers in the NFL."

Carvin said he was impressed Coach Bret Bielema has coached the highest paid right tackle, guard and center in the NFL.

"They produce great offensive linemen," Carvin said.

Anderson's three years with the Buffalo Bills prior to coming to Fayetteville is intriguing to him.

"He was talking about the pro-style offense," Carvin said. "He said he's been there. He's been where I'm trying to get to."

The personable and engaging Carvin has a 3.5 grade-point average and is considering marketing or sports administration as majors in college.

Hogs running back signee Chase Hayden is from nearby St. George's Independent School in Collierville. The two know one another.

"He hits me up sometimes," Carvin said. "He definitely wants me to visit. He said it would be great if two Memphis guys came up on the Hill."

Carvin is looking to narrow his list of schools down to eight soon. He said the Hogs likely will make the cut.

"There's definitely a high chance," he said.