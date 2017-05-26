Little Rock man robbed of SUV by former neighbor, police say

A man was robbed of his Chevrolet Tahoe at gunpoint by a former neighbor outside his Little Rock home Thursday evening, police said.

A 38-year-old resident of a home in the 2700 block of Peyton Street told police he was sitting in his vehicle, a white 2000 Chevrolet Tahoe, around 7:10 p.m. when a white pickup pulled up to a house nearby.

A man exited the pickup, and the 38-year-old said he recognized him as his former neighbor from when they both lived in Conway, according to the police report.

The former neighbor got into the Tahoe's front passenger seat, and the pair chatted for a few minutes, the victim told police. Then, an unknown person got into the back seat and held a gun to the 38-year-old's head while the former neighbor took his keys, phone and wallet, the victim reported.

The 38-year-old told police he got out of his Tahoe and ran toward his home while another resident came toward him to offer help. The gunman reportedly fired a shot into the air before the pair fled in the Tahoe.

The former neighbor named by the victim has not been arrested as of 11 a.m. Friday, according to online court records. The other carjacker was not identified by police.

Police are looking for the Tahoe, which has a license plate number of 117VPS.