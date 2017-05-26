Man enters plea in toddler slaying

A 21-year-old man arrested in the November shooting death of a toddler in Little Rock pleaded innocent Thursday morning and was ordered held without bail.

Deshaun Rushing of Little Rock was arrested at midday Wednesday on a charge of capital murder and six counts of unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle.

Also arrested in the case is 17-year-old Larry Jackson of North Little Rock. He was arrested Tuesday and faces the same charges as Rushing.

Rushing's and Jackson's arrests stem from a Nov. 22 shooting in which 2-year-old Ramiya Reed was killed while riding in the back seat of a vehicle with her mother.

Police have said Rushing and Jackson are members of a gang. Both were injured in separate shootings earlier this year, reports show.

Through a public defender, Rushing pleaded innocent to the charges Thursday before Little Rock District Judge Hugh Finkelstein. Attorney Maryann Furrer told the judge that Rushing moved to Little Rock from Flint, Mich., three years ago to be closer to his family. The 21-year-old works at a Wal-Mart store and has a child on the way, Furrer said in asking Finkelstein to set his bail as low as possible.

Prosecuting Attorney Sam Jackson listed the charges against Rushing, which also include aggravated assault, theft by receiving and possession of a controlled substance stemming from a February case.

Finkelstein decided that Rushing should be held without bail. The judge made the same decision for Jackson during the 17-year-old's Wednesday court appearance.

A hearing was scheduled for Rushing for July 25.

Rushing walked into police headquarters in downtown Little Rock with his lawyer Wednesday and surrendered to authorities, police spokesman Steve Moore said.

Rushing's attorney, Mark Jesse, said Rushing has "consistently maintained that he is not involved" in the toddler's killing and was shocked to learn that there was a warrant for his arrest. Rushing was previously questioned in Ramiya's death but was released without being charged, according to reports.

Jesse said people should not rush to judgment in the case.

Jackson, through his attorney Bill James, also maintained his innocence during his court appearance Wednesday.

Information for this article was provided by Ryan Tarinelli and Scott Carroll of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Metro on 05/26/2017