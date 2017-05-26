Montanan facing assault charge wins seat

BOZEMAN, Mont. -- Republican Greg Gianforte won the special election for Montana's sole U.S. House seat a day after being charged with assaulting a reporter.

The election was called about 11:30 p.m. Central time Thursday. With 77 percent of Montana's 681 precincts reporting, Gianforte had 50.6 percent of the vote to Democrat Rob Quist's 43.5 percent, The Associated Press said.

Gianforte was charged with misdemeanor assault after, witnesses said, he grabbed a reporter by the neck on Wednesday and threw him to the ground at Gianforte's campaign headquarters in Bozeman.

Gianforte, a tech entrepreneur who has aligned himself with President Donald Trump, said the reporter was being aggressive and grabbed him by the wrist at his campaign office.

The last-minute melee occurred hours before polls opened to decide who would fill the House seat vacated by Ryan Zinke, a Republican who is now Trump's Interior secretary.

Even as results began trickling in, it wasn't immediately clear how the altercation would affect the race. More than a third of the state's registered voters had cast absentee ballots before polls opened Thursday.

Republicans have held the state's congressional seat for two decades.

Gianforte canceled a television appearance on MSNBC scheduled for Thursday night amid reports that Montana voters were calling state and county election officials in the hopes of changing their early votes. A spokesman for the Montana secretary of state's office said they had received a dozen phone calls from voters Thursday morning.

"In Montana, we vote only once," Christi Jacobsen, chief of staff to Secretary of State Corey Stapleton, wrote in an email. "Once you voted you can't change your vote."

Three of Montana's biggest newspapers pulled their endorsements of Gianforte -- without endorsing his opponent. The Billings Gazette, which serves Montana's largest city, told readers that it had made a "poor choice" by ignoring "questionable interactions" the candidate has had with reporters in the past.

"I don't think it probably changed very many minds or votes today, unfortunately," said voter Patrick Paradis, who supports Quist. "Politics are pretty entrenched right now in terms of who people are going to follow and who people are going to vote for."

Gianforte was preparing for an interview with Fox News on Wednesday at a private office when Ben Jacobs, a reporter for The Guardian newspaper, entered without permission, campaign spokesman Shane Scanlon said.

As Jacobs pressed the candidate on the GOP health care bill, "Gianforte grabbed Jacobs by the neck with both hands and slammed him into the ground behind him," Fox News reporter Alicia Acuna wrote in an article. She added that Gianforte then began to punch Jacobs.

In an audio recording posted by The Guardian, the reporter asks the congressional candidate about the health care bill.

"We'll talk to you about that later," Gianforte says on the recording, referring Jacobs to a spokesman.

When Jacobs says there won't be time, Gianforte says "Just--" and there is a crashing sound. Gianforte yells, "The last guy who came here did the same thing," and a shaken-sounded Jacobs tells the candidate that he just body-slammed him.

"Get the hell out of here," Gianforte says.

Gianforte's whereabouts weren't immediately known Thursday. Two people at his campaign headquarters in Bozeman referred all questions to Scanlon, who could not be reached. A sign on a gate thanked people for not trespassing at Gianforte's home.

Repeated phone calls to Gianforte's cellphone went unreturned. Twice it seemed someone picked up then immediately hung up.

Jacobs told ABC's Good Morning America that he never touched Gianforte. He said of the politician's account: "The only thing that is factually correct ... is my name and place of employment."

Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock, who defeated Gianforte in November's election, called Wednesday's events "another wake up call to all Montanans and Americans that we must restore civility in politics and governing."

Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin announced the misdemeanor assault charge shortly before midnight Wednesday in a written statement, about six hours after the incident.

Gianforte is due in court on or before June 7.

Gootkin said Jacobs' injuries did not meet the legal definition of felony assault.

In Montana, assaults without a weapon are considered misdemeanors; assaults that cause serious physical injuries or involve weapons are treated as felonies.

Gootkin previously had contributed $250 to Gianforte's campaign, according to elections records.

Information for this article was contributed by Amy Hanson and Colleen Slevin of The Associated Press and by David Weigel and Elise Viebeck of The Washington Post.

