Motorcycle crash kills Vilonia man
This article was published today at 3:08 a.m.
An Arkansan died Wednesday night when his motorcyclist ran into a cable barrier along a state highway, police said.
David Jauch, 49, of Vilonia was driving a 1996 Harley-Davidson motorcycle west on Arkansas 64 near the Walker Road intersection in Faulkner County around 8:45 p.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report.
The motorcycle left the roadway and struck the cable barrier in the highway median, police said.
No one else was listed as injured in the crash.
Weather and road conditions were listed as clear and dry at the time.
Metro on 05/26/2017
