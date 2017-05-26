New players falter in Travelers' debut

If the Arkansas Travelers looked like a different team Thursday night, it's because, in the most essential respects, they were.

Prior to their 8-1 loss to the Midland RockHounds at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock, the Travs made six roster moves in an attempt to bolster a league-worst .422 winning percentage.

Held to three singles -- two of which came in the first inning -- the Travs' new-look lineup suffered a disappointing debut.

Infielder Jeff Kobernus, however, was anything but saddened to be back playing for a major league organization.

"I can't be any more thankful," said Kobernus, who signed a minor league free agent deal with the Seattle Mariners after spending the last two seasons with the Lancaster (Pa.) Barnstormers of the independent Atlantic League. "Indy ball is OK, but the goal is to be in affiliated ball and play in the big leagues. This is just one step closer to getting that chance."

Kobernus, who played a combined 28 games during the 2013 and 2014 seasons with the Washington Nationals, arrived in North Little Rock less than three hours before Thursday's first pitch. The 28-year-old from San Leandro, Calif., drove in the Travelers' lone run with a fifth-inning groundout.

Adding Kobernus was not the Travelers' only move on Thursday. Coming from Class AAA Tacoma were infielder Seth Mejias-Brean and outfielder Dario Pizzano. Seattle released outfielder Chantz Mack. Infielder Justin Seager was placed on the disabled list and infielder Gianfranco Wawoe was sent to Class A Modesto.

"Sometimes things happen," Travs Manager Daren Brown said. "We've had a lot of moves throughout the organization. ... This was just one of those days. Hopefully, the guys coming in will be able to help us."

Arkansas starter Brett Ash, who was coming off a victory at Tulsa on Saturday, was rocked early by the RockHounds. Midland right fielder Tyler Marincov tripled in two runs in the first and belted a three-run home run in the fourth to give the RockHounds an eight-run cushion. Midland collected six of its eight hits in those two innings.

Ash (3-3) gave up a season-high 5 walks and 7 hits in 31/3 innings. All eight runs he gave up were earned.

Midland pitcher Grant Holmes (3-4) gave up no hits in his final five innings. The Oakland Athletics' No. 3 prospect struck out six and walked three. Reliever Kyle Friedrichs allowed only one hit in three innings to pick up his first save.

"They'll be alright," Brown said of the Travs' new players. "All of those guys, it was their first game here. I was seeing them for the first time too, all except for Pizzano. I've seen him before. I don't know if it takes time to get acclimated, but it does take time for guys to get used to playing with each other. We'll see. I don't put a whole lot of stock with what went on tonight."

MIDLAND AB R H BI ARKANSAS AB R H BI

Vertigan, dh 3 2 1 0 Taylor, cf 3 0 1 0

Munoz, 2b 5 2 2 1 Kobernus, 3b 3 0 0 1

Boyd, lf 4 2 1 1 Waldrop, rf 4 0 1 0

Marincov, rf 5 2 2 5 Mejias-Brn, 3b 4 0 1 0

Rosa, 1b 4 0 0 0 Pizzano, dh 4 0 0 0

Sportman, cf 2 0 1 1 Littlewood, c 3 0 0 0

Martin, ss 4 0 1 0 De La Cruz, lf 4 0 0 0

Tarsovich, 3b 3 0 0 0 Petty, 1b 3 0 0 0

Raga, c 3 0 0 0 Wong, ss 2 1 0 0

TOTALS 33 8 8 8 totals 30 1 3 1

Midland 400 400 000 -- 8 8 0

Arkansas 000 010 000 -- 1 3 0

DP -- Arkansas 1. LOB -- Midland 6, Arkansas 6. 2B -- Munoz. 3B -- Marincov. HR -- Marincov (7). SB -- Martin, Munoz, Kobernus. CS -- Sportman.

MIDLAND IP H R ER BB SO

Holmes W, 3-4 6 2 1 1 3 6

Friedrichs S, 1 3 `1 0 0 0 2

Arkansas IP H R ER BB SO

Ash L, 3-3 31/3 7 8 8 5 0

Horstman 12/3 0 0 0 3 1

Perry 2 1 0 0 0 3

Vielra 1 0 0 0 0 0

Tago 1 0 0 0 1 0

WP -- Holmes 2. HBP -- by Holmes (Wong). Umpires -- Home: Allen; First: Moore; Third: Olson. Time -- 2:49. Attendance -- 3,480.

Today’s game

TRAVELERS VS. ROUGHRIDERS

WHEN 7:10 p.m.

WHERE Dickey-Stephens Park, North Little Rock

RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in central Arkansas

WEBSITE travs.com

PITCHERS Travs: LHP James Paxton (major league rehab); RoughRiders: RHP David Ledbetter (1-1, 4.07 ERA).

TICKETS $13 box, $9 reserved ($6 kids). $7 general admission ($5 kids). Gates open one hour before the start of the game.

PROMOTIONS Team puzzle giveaway SHORT HOPS Seattle Mariners starting pitcher James Paxton will make a rehabilitation start today for the Arkansas Travelers against the Frisco RoughRiders. Paxton (3-0, 1.43 ERA with the Mariners) is scheduled to throw 60-65 pitches over four innings, according to the Tacoma (Wash.) News Tribune. He is recovering from a strained forearm muscle, discovered after his start May 2 against the Los Angeles Angels.

THE WEEK AHEAD TODAY Frisco, 7:10 p.m. SATURDAY Frisco, 6:10 p.m. SUNDAY Frisco, 2:10 p.m. MONDAY Off TUESDAY at Midland, 6:30 p.m. WEDNESDAY at Midland, 6:30 p.m. THURSDAY at Midland, 7 p.m.

Sports on 05/26/2017