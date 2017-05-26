PHOTOS, VIDEO: Car flips in 2-vehicle crash in Little Rock; multiple people taken to hospital, officials say

A car flipped and multiple people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle wreck in Little Rock on Friday afternoon, authorities said.

Police were called to the intersection of 16th and South Summit streets around 1:20 p.m.

An officer at the scene said an Audi A4 was heading north at the intersection and ran a stop sign. The Audi collided with an eastbound Hyundai Elantra, causing the Elantra to skid and overturn, the officer said.

One person was inside the Audi while the Elantra held one adult and three minors, police said.

Multiple passengers in the Elantra were taken to a local hospital to get checked out, though no one had serious injuries, the officer said.