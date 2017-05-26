Call to work trims food-stamp rolls

ATLANTA -- More than half of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program participants facing state-instituted work requirements in 21 Georgia counties have been dropped from the program.

State figures released this week revealed that 11,779 people considered able-bodied but without children were required to find work by April 1 to continue receiving benefits through the program, once known as food stamps. Sixty-two percent were dropped after the deadline, whittling the number of recipients to 4,528.

State officials began enforcing the work mandate in 2016 and plan to expand work requirements to all 159 counties by 2019. About 1.6 million Georgia residents get food assistance, which is funded with federal dollars managed by the state. The overall number of recipients deemed able-bodied and without children in Georgia dropped from 111,000 to 89,500 after a state review of all beneficiaries.

The state has drawn criticism for improperly deeming those with physical and mental limitations as able-bodied.

Atlantic forecast of hurricanes high

MIAMI -- Warm ocean waters could fuel an above-normal Atlantic hurricane season, and storm-suppressing El Nino conditions are expected to be scarce, U.S. government forecasters said Thursday.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecast calls for 11 to 17 named storms, with five to nine hurricanes. Two to four hurricanes are expected to be "major" with sustained winds of at least 111 mph.

Forecasters expect warmer-than-average waters across the tropical Atlantic Ocean and Caribbean Sea, weaker-than-average wind shear and a weak or nonexistent El Nino, said Ben Friedman, the agency's acting administrator.

El Nino is the natural warming of parts of the Pacific Ocean that changes weather worldwide and tends to reduce hurricane activity in the Atlantic.

The long-term season averages are 12 named storms, with six hurricanes and three major ones. Tropical storms have sustained winds of at least 39 mph while hurricanes have winds of at least 74 mph.

Indictment: Thais made 'sex slaves'

MINNEAPOLIS -- Hundreds of women were brought from Thailand to the U.S. and forced to be "modern day sex slaves," according to an indictment unsealed Thursday that charges high-level members of what authorities called a sophisticated sex-trafficking ring that concealed millions of dollars in earnings.

The latest indictment charged 21 people with various counts, including conspiracy to commit sex trafficking, sex trafficking by use of force or threats, conspiracy to engage in money laundering and operating an unlicensed money transmitting business. It builds upon an indictment unsealed in October that charged 17 people, some of whom have pleaded guilty.

Authorities say the operation lured Thai women to the U.S. with promises of a better life, then forced them to work as prostitutes until they could pay off often insurmountable bondage debts.

A Section on 05/26/2017