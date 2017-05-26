Little Rock man 'pistol-whipped,' kidnapped while washing his car, he tells police

A Little Rock man was kidnapped while washing his car Thursday afternoon, according to a police report.

The 54-year-old victim told police he was followed from a gas station at the intersection of 65th Street and South University Avenue to a car wash about 1 mile away around 1 p.m., according to a Little Rock Police Department report. The victim was washing his car when a male assailant approached him and “pistol-whipped” him, the report said.

The kidnapper forced the victim into his own gray 2014 Chevrolet Impala, then held him at gunpoint while he drove the man’s car to Hindman Park at 60 Brookview Drive, according to the report. A gold 1990 Mercury Mountaineer containing two people followed the Impala to the park, the victim said.

At the park, the gunman told the victim to hand over his cellphone, cash and cards, and the 54-year-old gave up his debit card and phone, according to the report. During a “scuffle,” the victim was “shoved to the ground,” the report said. When he got back into his Impala, the gunman fired two shots, hitting the car once, according to the report.

The gunman was described as a black male standing 5 feet 6 inches with short curly black hair and brown eyes. He wore a green and yellow shirt, according to the report. The SUV driver, described as a black female with long straight black hair and brown eyes, wore a gray shirt, the victim said. A third person was present, but the victim “did not describe his actions,” and a detailed description was not available in the report.

After the kidnapping, the victim went to the Bank of America at 3500 S. University Ave. to cancel his debit card and call 911, then went home, the report said. Police said the victim “had a small bump on the left side of his head” but refused medical attention. Authorities found a spent shell casing in the parking lot of the park, but did not find surveillance footage at the gas station, according to the report.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.