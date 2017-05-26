Redemption shot on Hogs' schedule

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Arkansas Razorbacks men's basketball team is getting another shot at Oklahoma State in the Big 12-SEC Challenge during the 2017-2018 season.

The Razorbacks and Cowboys will meet Jan. 27 in Walton Arena, it was announced Thursday.

The game will be televised on either ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU. A tipoff time and network for the game will be announced at a later date.

It will be a rematch 364 days after the Cowboys beat the Razorbacks 99-71 on Jan. 28, 2017, in Gallagher-Iba Arena in last season's Big 12-SEC Challenge.

The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville is returning eight players, including seniors Jaylen Barford, Daryl Macon, Anton Beard, Trey Thompson, Dustin Thomas and Arlando Cook.

Oklahoma State has won five consecutive games in the series and holds a 37-14 lead. Arkansas last beat the Cowboys 90-76 during the 1971-1972 season.

The Cowboys have a new coach, Mike Boynton, who was promoted from his assistant job when Brad Underwood left Oklahoma State after one season for Illinois.

Arkansas and Oklahoma State haven't played in Fayetteville since the 2003-2004 season when the Cowboys won 73-58.

Arkansas is playing in the Big 12-SEC Challenge for the fourth consecutive season, including a 95-77 loss at Iowa State three years ago and a 75-68 overtime victory against Texas Tech in Walton Arena two years ago.

The Razorbacks' 2017-2018 schedule hasn't been released, but other nonconference games include Minnesota and Colorado State at home, and Houston on the road.

Arkansas will play three games during Thanksgiving week at the Phil Knight Classic in Portland, Ore., where the field includes Butler, Connecticut, Duke, Florida, Georgetown, Gonzaga, Michigan State, North Carolina, Ohio State, Oregon, Portland, Portland State and Texas.

Matchups for the Phil Knight Classic haven't been announced.

Sports on 05/26/2017