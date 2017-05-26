Sheriff: Arkansas man held after 15-year-old girl reports sexual assault

An Arkansas man is being held after a 15-year-old girl found running down a road without pants told deputies Thursday afternoon that she had been sexually assaulted, authorities said.

The 34-year-old man was taken into custody after deputies from the Izard County sheriff’s office responded to a report of “two young girls” running down Day Road wearing T-shirts without pants, according to a news release.

Authorities said the girls were seen on the road near Horseshoe Bend around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Izard County Deputy Mike Foster found the girls in a field near the road, the release said. One girl, the 15-year-old, told deputies she had been sexually assaulted, according to the sheriff’s office. The other girl’s age was not released. It was not immediately clear if the second girl also reported being assaulted.

Both girls were taken to the White River Medical Center in Highland, according to the release. Authorities said the 34-year-old man is being held “pending formal charges.”

An investigation is ongoing, authorities said.