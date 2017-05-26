State police: 29-year-old man killed in head-on collision in Arkansas

A 29-year-old man was killed after his vehicle was struck in a head-on collision in Arkansas earlier this week, police said.

In a preliminary report, the Arkansas State Police said the crash happened around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday as Michael Douglas of Marvell was driving north on U.S. 49.

At one point north of Marvell, a southbound 2008 Chevrolet Silverado crossed the highway’s centerline and struck Douglas’ 1985 Chevrolet Blazer, according to authorities.

Douglas suffered fatal injuries as a result of the collision.

Another person involved in the crash was reported injured but was not named.

Travel conditions at the time were described in the report as clear and dry.

Douglas’ death was one of at least 192 recorded so far this year on an Arkansas road, according to preliminary figures.