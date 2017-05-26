Style: Setting up a first apartment

Chances are you’ll spend more waking hours in your first cubicle than your first post-college apartment. But as any 9-to-5er knows, the last thing you’ll want to come home to is another cookie-cutter space.

“No matter how small your budget or transient your living situation, take the time to make a place you love,” recommends Elaine Griffin, designer and author of Design Rules.

See Griffin’s suggestions of where to spend and where to save when setting up from scratch in Saturday’s Style section of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.