Tornado confirmed after storms last week in Arkansas, surveyors say

An EF-0 tornado touched down in Northwest Arkansas as part of storms that pushed through the state last week, surveyors say.

In a summary report, the National Weather Service’s Tulsa office said the twister, with estimated winds up to 85 mph, touched down at 12:07 a.m. May 19 about 4.3 miles southwest of Bentonville.

The tornado was on the ground for about two minutes as it struck a path about 2 miles long, according to the agency.

Roof damage was reported to a number of homes in Benton County. Large tree limbs were also snapped, and several poles were downed as a result of the tornado-warned storm, the weather service said.