VIDEO: Trump meeting with G-7 leaders after going on offensive

TAORMINA, Italy — In the Middle East, President Donald Trump was feted with pageantry.

But in Europe, Trump has faced a far cooler reception.

Cajoled on issues like climate change and NATO's defense pact, he's responded by criticizing some of the United States' most loyal allies for not paying their fair share. He's also refused to explicitly back the mutual defense agreement that has been activated only once, during September 2001.

Still, Trump hailed the trip a success as he arrived to the G-7 summit in Sicily on Friday, the final stop of his maiden international trip, a nine-day, five-stop marathon.

"Getting ready to engage G7 leaders on many issues including economic growth, terrorism, and security," Trump wrote on Twitter. "Trip has been very successful. We made and saved the USA many billions of dollars and millions of jobs."

Once more, he will likely be received warily, a president who ran on a campaign of "America First" with suggestions of disentangling the United States from international pacts, now engaged in two days of pomp and policy with the leaders of the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and Canada.

Donald Tusk, president of the European Council, said the group's leaders "sometimes have very different views" on topics such as climate change and trade, "but our role as the EU is to do everything to maintain the unity of the G-7 on all fronts."

The White House believes that Trump has made personal breakthroughs with his peers, having now met one-on-one with all the leaders of G-7.

"It's time for him to have an intimate discussion and understand their issues but, more importantly, for them to understand our issues," national economic adviser Gary Cohn told reporters on Air Force One late Thursday.

One of those relationships was on display as Trump began the day with a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. The president hosted Abe at the White House and his Mar-a-Lago resort back in February.

Abe was the latest world leader to publicly praise Trump, saluting his visit to the Middle East and address to NATO on Thursday.

The president said he and Abe would cover many topics, including North Korea, which he said "is very much on our minds."

"It's a big problem, it's a world problem, but it will be solved at some point. It will be solved, you can bet on that," Trump said. North Korea has conducted a series of recent missile tests, rattling its Pacific neighbors.

Foreign policy will be the focus Friday, with meetings on Syria, Libya, North Korea, Afghanistan and Pakistan. Other meetings over the two days will include discussions of global economy and climate, a meeting with small African nations — Trump will be seated between the leaders of Niger and Tunisia — and migration issues.

Trade will also be a big topic, with Cohn saying the United States' guiding principle will be "we will treat you the way you treat us," suggesting that retaliatory tariffs could be imposed.

