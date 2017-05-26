UA freshman long jumper schedules homecoming

Arkansas Razorbacks freshman Harrison Schrage made sure he'll get a trip to his home state to compete at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

Schrage, from Portland, Ore., went 25 feet, 5½ inches on his final long jump attempt Thursday night at the NCAA West Preliminaries in Austin, Texas, to assure himself of advancing to the NCAA Championships held June 7-10 in Eugene, Ore.

The top 12 finishers among 48 entrants in each event at the East and West prelims advance to Eugene, and Schrage took seventh. His best mark of 24-11 before his last jump would have put him in a tie for 19th.

"He's going to be a special athlete for us," said Chris Bucknam, coach of the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville men's team. "He's run 10.42 in the 100. When he did that early in the year, we knew he was ready to jump far.

"He's a great competitor with a lot of talent. He's got a bright future."

Arkansas senior Andreas Trajkowski went 25-6 on his final long jump to move up to sixth place after he was in jeopardy of not advancing.

Schrage and Trajkowski were among 10 Razorbacks advancing in five events Thursday night. The only competitor for the No. 7-ranked Razorbacks not to advance was long jumper Travonn White.

"It was a good night, nearly perfect," Bucknam said. "We had a lot of good stuff happen to get the ball rolling."

Arkansas sophomore Kemar Mowatt, the SEC champion, won his 400 hurdles heat in 51.49 to advance to today's second round and junior Kenzo Cotton ran a wind-aided 9.96 in the 100 to advance.

Three Razorbacks advanced in the 400 with Rhayko Swartz (45.97), Eric Janise (46.01) and Obi Igbokwe (46.83).

Arkansas' defending national champion and No. 2-ranked women's team advanced 11 athletes in six events, led by sophomore pole vaulters Lexi and Tori Weeks -- twin sisters from Cabot -- and Desiree Freier.

The Weeks twins and Freier all cleared 14-1¼, where the competition was stopped because the 12 qualifiers advancing to nationals had been reached.

Lexi Weeks is the defending NCAA outdoor champion.

"It's a situation where the West is loaded with great vaulters, so we're really happy to have all three of ours advance," said Lance Harter, coach of the Arkansas women's team. "There was a real strong tailwind that kind of surged off and on, but they accommodated for it."

Harter credited Bryan Compton, the Razorbacks' field events coach, with making sure the vaulters advanced.

"Bryan is the master when it comes to getting the adjustments made to make sure they're ready to get a good vault in and be confident," Harter said. "So it went right according to plan."

Arkansas senior Daina Harper, the SEC 400 champion, won her heat in 51.91 to advance to today's second round.

Three Razorbacks advanced in the 1,500 with Nikki Hiltz (4:24.27), Therese Haiss (4:25.00) and Carina Viljoen (4:26.43). Arkansas freshman Jada Baylark (11.19) and sophomore Kiara Parker (11.20) both ran personal bests in the 100 to advance.

"We're doing great," Harter said. "We're actually ahead of schedule."

NCAA West preliminaries

Athletes from Arkansas schools advancing at Thursday’s events in Austin, Texas:

ARKANSAS MEN

Andreas Trajkowski, long jump, 25-6 (to finals in Eugene, Ore.)

Harrison Schrage, long jump, 25-5½ (to finals in Eugene, Ore.)

Kemar Mowatt, 400 hurdles, 51.49 (to 2nd round today)

Travius Chambers, 400 hurdles, 51.65 (to 2nd round today)

Kenzo Cotton, 100, 9.96 (to 2nd round today)

Roy Ejiuakuekwu, 100, 10.16 (to 2nd round today)

Rhayko Swartz, 400, 45.97 (2nd round today)

Eric Janise, 400, 46.01 (2nd round today)

Obi Igbokwe, 400, 46.83 (2nd round today)

Carlton Orange, 800, 1:49.31 (2nd round today)

ARKANSAS WOMEN

Lexi Weeks, pole vault, 14-1¼ (to finals in Eugene, Ore.)

Tori Weeks, pole vault, 14-1¼ (to finals in Eugene, Ore.)

Desiree Freier, pole vault, 14-1¼ (to finals in Eugene, Ore.)

Daina Harper, 400, 51.91 (to 2nd round today)

Damajahnee Birch, 400 hurdles, 58.56 (to 2nd round today)

Nikki Hiltz, 1,500, 4:24.27 (to 2nd round Saturday)

Therese Haiss, 1,500, 4:25.00 (to 2nd round Saturday)

Carina Viljoen, 1,500, 4:26.43 (to 2nd round Saturday)

Jada Baylark, 100, 11.19 (to 2nd round today)

Kiara Parker, 100, 11.20 (to 2nd round today)

Ceara Watson, 800, 2:08.76 (to 2nd round today)

ARKANSAS STATE MEN

Cristian Ravar Ladislau, hammer, 221-10

UALR MEN

Desmond Mapps, 100, 10.25 (to 2nd round today)

